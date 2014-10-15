By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN Oct 15 Denmark and its maritime
industry are lobbying to get the top position at the
International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body that
wields great influence over global shipping through its
regulations, industry sources said.
The current secretary general of the IMO, Koji Sekimizu, is
due to step down at the end of next year, and shipping journals
have said Panama, Cyprus and Mexico are also preparing to put
forward candidates for the post.
"In principle, it will be good to see a Dane in the chair as
we are a global maritime nation that is committed to quality
shipping and effective global regulation to ensure a level
playing field," Anne Steffensen, the director general of the
Danish Shipowners' Association, told Reuters.
The Danish Maritime Authority chief, Andreas Nordseth, will
be Denmark's nomination, a second source said.
The Danish shipping industry, including the world's largest
container shipping company, A.P. Moller-Maersk,
handles around 7 percent of total world tonnage and transports
10 percent of the world's sea-borne trade.
The IMO has a big impact through its safety and environment
rules, such as those on how much sulphur is allowed in fuel,
which will force some in the industry to retrofit vessels, or
the design of icebreakers that are in increasing demand as
vessels start using the Northern Sea Route via the Arctic.
"There is no doubt that global rules drawn up by the IMO are
a great advantage for Danish shipping companies," Steffensen
said, since 90 percent of Danish shipping companies' activities
take place outside Denmark.
Sekimizu said in September he would step down at the end of
his first term in office, although he will not tender his
resignation officially until a council meeting in December, when
others can officially put forward their candidates.
No Dane has so far been elected as secretary-general for
IMO. Danish Maritime Authority declined to comment.
