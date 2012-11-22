HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong has deregistered
five Iranian cargo ships and a further 14 are likely to follow
after their classification society quit Iran due to sanctions
imposed by the European Union and the United States over its
nuclear programme.
Tough sanctions have tightened the screws on Tehran, which
relies on its shipping trade for imports including food,
consumer and industrial goods.
Hong Kong's marine department has asked the owners of 19 dry
bulk carriers, managed by an Iranian firm, to register their
ships elsewhere after the Korean Register of Shipping said
earlier this year it would not provide the ships safety
auditing.
"Five of the 19 ships have deregistered under the request of
their owners," said Wong Sai Fat, general manager of the
department's shipping register.
The remainder will be deflagged 90 days after a notice
issued earlier this month unless they can find a Hong Kong
authorised classification society to sign their documents of
compliance, he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
These ships would find it difficult to remain flagged in
Hong Kong because all of the nine societies authorised by the
marine department are members of the International Association
of Classification Societies (IACS).
Some of the 13 IACS members, including the China
Classification Society (CCS), had previously provided
Iran-related certification work, key to insurance and ports
access for ships, but have now ended that activity.
Hong Kong had been urged by U.S. pressure group United
Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) to deflag the 19 dry bulk ships,
which the group said were owned, managed or operated by the
Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and its
associated companies.
In a reply to UANI dated Nov. 9 Wong said it was of
paramount importance to Hong Kong's marine department in
safeguarding the quality of Hong Kong ships.
But Wong denied the move was related to the Iranian
sanctions. "These ships are neither owned nor managed by IRISL,"
he said on Thursday.
IRISL, the country's top cargo carrier, has been on a
Western blacklist of sanctioned entities for years. It denies
any wrongdoing.
Wong would not identify the 19 ships but said they had
separate owners and were managed by the same Iranian firm.
About 2,000 ocean-going vessels fly the Hong Kong flag and
other than the 19 ships mentioned, none of the others are
related to Iran, he said.
"Hong Kong has always exercised due vigilance in enforcing
our local legislation to effectively implementing as well as
ensuring full compliance with United Nations sanctions," he
added.