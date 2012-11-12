* China still importing Iran oil despite de-flagging
* IRISL hurting from mounting sanctions pressure
By Jonathan Saul and Alison Leung
LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 12 Hong Kong will stop
allowing 19 ships linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) from operating under its flag, a
government letter showed, in the latest blow to Tehran's
sanctions-hit global trade.
A letter from the Hong Kong government's marine department
(HKMD) dated Nov. 9 and seen by Reuters showed the authority had
given notice to the owners of the 19 ships.
Despite the move to de-flag Iranian ships, China continues
to be the biggest taker of Iranian oil - a vital revenue earner
for Tehran as it struggles with Western sanctions imposed over
its disputed nuclear programme.
Hong Kong had been urged by U.S. pressure group United
Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) to end the flagging of 19 dry bulk
ships, which the group said were owned, managed or operated by
IRISL and its front companies.
"As it is of paramount importance to HKMD in safeguarding
the quality of Hong Kong ships, HKMD has therefore taken action
already in notifying the owners of these 19 ships for the
closure of the registration in Hong Kong within 90 days
beginning from the date of the notice being served," S.F. Wong,
Hong Kong Shipping Register's general manager, said in the
letter.
"Whether or not these 19 ships and the associated companies
are acting on behalf of, or at the direction of, IRISL would be
a question of fact."
IRISL officials could not be immediately reached for comment
on Monday.
Tough sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United
States have tightened the screws on Tehran, which relies on its
shipping trade for imports including food, consumer and
industrial goods.
Many foreign companies have pulled out for fear of losing
business in the United States and due to the complexities of
arranging deals that are exempt from sanctions.
IRISL, Iran's top cargo carrier, has been on a Western
blacklist of sanctioned entities for years, accused of
transporting weapons, which it denies.
The carrier, whose fleet includes dry bulker and container
ships, has tried to dodge sanctions by changing its flags and
setting up front companies, the U.S. Treasury and the EU have
said.
The world's top 13 ship classification societies including
the Korean Register of Shipping (KR), which provide
certification vital for securing insurance and ports access,
have pulled out of Iran, adding even more pressure on Tehran.
Wong said KR had confirmed to HKMD it would not conduct any
survey or audit from Jan. 1, 2013 on the 19 ships.
"Given KR has effectively ceased to provide services or
support to the company for managing the Hong Kong ships, HKMD
does have concern about the safety and the quality of these
ships," Wong said in the letter.
HIGH STAKES
A spokeswoman with the HKMD said on Monday that whenever
there is evidence, such as a lack of certification, that the
seaworthiness of any Hong Kong-registered ship could be in
question, such a vessel may be de-registered.
"Hong Kong has always committed to discharge international
obligations in implementing United Nations' sanctions and will
continue its efforts in exercising due vigilance to exclude any
company or ship under UN sanctions to be on the Hong Kong
Shipping Register," she said, without giving further comment.
China is still Iran's top trading partner. Iranian crude
volumes received by China have been below contracted levels
since September, however, because Iran's tanker fleet, the sole
transporter of its crude to China, has been struggling to meet
delivery schedules, trade sources have said.
"After Sept. 11, Hong Kong has proved itself time and again
to be very compliant with all U.S. regulations with regards to
supply chain security. It is not surprising they would
de-register the ships," a European ship industry official said.
"The Chinese are still buying oil, and this is a clear
illustration of the one country, two systems principle."
Hong Kong, a former British territory, returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 under a deal that preserved much of its autonomy.
Under a "one country, two systems" formula, Hong Kong has been
promised full democracy as an "ultimate aim".
A targeted campaign by UANI, which includes former U.S.
ambassadors on its board and is funded by private donations, has
already led to the exit of a number of foreign companies from
Iran.
"We applaud and thank Hong Kong for its responsible
decision. No country should be flagging Iranian vessels, given
the risks and the stakes involved," UANI said.
Last month IRISL's managing director, Mohammad Hussein
Dajmar, said Western sanctions were hurting Iran's shipping
industry and that the carrier would face increasingly grave
problems if the pressure continued.
Dajmar said last month 20 ships out of its fleet or 165
vessels were laid up and not trading.
(additonal reporting by Zahra Hosseinian in Dubai; writing by
Jonathan Saul; editing by Jane Baird)