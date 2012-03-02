NEW DELHI, March 2 India's largest
shipping company was forced to cancel an Iranian crude oil
shipment last month because its European insurers refused to
provide coverage for the vessel because of tightening sanctions
against the OPEC member, industry sources said.
The suezmax tanker, Maharaja Agrasen, owned by state-run
Shipping Corp of India, was initially booked by refiner
Indian Oil Corp. to load Iranian crude oil in
mid-February, but could not get the necessary insurance
coverage.
The European Union in January announced new sanctions
prohibiting European insurers from indemnifying ships that carry
Iranian crude and oil products anywhere in the world.
"The European Mutual Protection and Indemnity Club is
covering contracts concluded before January 23 on a case-by-case
basis up to July 1. They have said they cannot cover contracts
finalised after January 23," said a shipping source with direct
knowledge of the deal.
"Shipping Corp concluded the fixtures and applied for a
cover which was not extended by the European P&I Club," he
added, referring to a group of maritime insurers. Two
shipbrokers also confirmed the tanker cancellation.