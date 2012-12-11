* Foreign firms cut Iran ties, fear losing U.S. business
* Tehran says unfair to target its shipping sector
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Dec 11 Western sanctions imposed over
the past months against Iran's shipping industry will seriously
affect international maritime and environmental safety, a senior
Iranian official said.
Companies are cutting ties with Iran's vital shipping
sector, which transports most of its crude oil, for fear of
losing lucrative U.S. business.
Among them have been foreign ship classification societies
that had certified safety and environmental standards for
Iranian vessels - a requirement for insurance and access to
ports.
"During the past months due to direct and indirect measures
taken by some governments, unfair and undue restrictions have
been imposed against Iran's commercial shipping industry," said
Ali Akbar Marzban, Iran's deputy permanent representative at
U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization
(IMO).
"We strongly believe that these measures undoubtedly would
have an adverse impact on regional and international maritime
safety, security and pollution prevention and would hamper
relevant international co-operation," he said in a comments made
at the IMO in London.
China and other countries in Asia, including South Korea
continue to buy Iran's oil, but the loss of certifiers has
raised concerns over the quality of insurance cover and future
maintenance of Iranian ships.
Iran is under growing pressure over its nuclear programme,
which the West suspects of having a military purpose despite
Tehran's denials.
Last month the China Classification Society became the last
of the world's top 13 companies in the field to confirm it had
stopped providing verification services for Iran's fleet.
The world's top 13 certifiers are all members of the
International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and
some of them had provided Iran with cover.
Marzban said a letter sent by one IACS member indicated that
it was impossible for the company to continue providing safety
services to Iran "in an attempt to avoid consequences resulted
from restrictions imposed by some governments on them", adding
that other IACS members had also halted their work.
"As a result, providing maritime safety and technical
services even to foreign flag vessels within Iranian territorial
waters has been stopped," he told a session of the IMO's
Maritime Safety Committee on Nov. 30.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ...
expresses deep concern over such unfair restrictions and
discriminatory actions," he said in comments that were first
reported by Iranian media last week and confirmed on Tuesday to
Reuters by Iran's IMO delegation in London.
The IMO on Tuesday said the statement made by Iran would be
included in the final report of the Maritime Safety Committee's
91st session, declining further comment.
The IACS classes more than 90 percent of the world's
merchant fleet. There are more than 50 classification societies.
British classifier Lloyd's Register, among the world's
biggest, said in April it had withdrawn from Iran, citing
sanctions pressure. Its chief executive told Reuters last week
Western pressure has increased risks including the danger of an
Iranian vessel spilling oil on another country's coast.
Marzban said the measures went against the objectives of
international maritime conventions.
"We strongly believe that, these actions would seriously
affect the maritime safety, security and the marine environment
of the whole maritime community - something that needs our
attention and outmost care of IMO member states," Marzban said.
