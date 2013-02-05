* Iran's tanker fleet getting round restrictions
* Iran's oil exports vital for economy
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 5 Iran has taken delivery of several
new tankers from Chinese shipyards, giving it greater
flexibility in maintaining oil exports in the face of Western
sanctions.
The sanctions, imposed by the United States and European
Union to halt a nuclear programme they believe is a cover to
develop atomic weapons, have hurt Iran's oil exports, leading to
a plunge in its currency.
But Iranian crude oil imports rose in December to their
highest since European Union sanctions took effect last July,
helped in part by more tankers deployed.
Since the start of 2013, two supertankers have joined Iran's
trading fleet, with another three new vessels having arrived in
recent months, according to industry sources and shipping data.
Each vessel has a maximum capacity of 2 million barrels of oil.
"Right now Iran needs every tanker, and it will certainly
make life easier for them," said Sam Ciszuk with KBC Energy
Economics consultancy.
"With a few more tankers, they could build floating storage
to make sure they can provide a buffer for these big
fluctuations in oil demand," he said, referring to holding oil
on board ships at sea until buyers can be found.
Iran's main tanker operator NITC has been blacklisted by the
West, and the EU has imposed an outright ban on ship insurance
provision. The exit from Iran of top providers of ship
certification, vital for ports access, and the de-flagging from
international registries of vessels have added to operational
challenges for Iranian shipping firms including NITC.
"Iran is having to stay ahead of sanctions and needs to make
sure they can keep their fleet on the water, which includes
changing the flags of their ships and finding certification for
their vessels," a shipping industry source said.
With the latest acquisitions, NITC's supertanker fleet has
been boosted to 30 vessels with a maximum carrying capacity of
60 million barrels. It has an additional 14 small crude oil
tankers.
NITC officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Atlantis and Infinity, the two vessels that joined
NITC's fleet in recent weeks, are part of a $1.2 billion
contract with two Chinese shipyards that was ordered in 2009 for
12 new supertankers. The Carnation, Rainbow and Skyline reached
NITC last year.
Last year sources in China had said the yards had planned to
deliver the 12 by the end of 2013 to NITC.
An industry official in China familiar with the matter said
he was aware of "several new tankers delivered from China's
shipyards over the past one or two months".
"All we heard is new tankers being delivered, and that is
good news for us," the official said.
Iran also took delivery of a liquefied petroleum gas tanker
in January, vessels that can carry propane and butane, data
showed.
CHANGING NAMES
To get round insurance restrictions, NITC tankers have been
relying on cover from Iranian providers, though industry sources
said it remained unclear what type of classification provision
the vessels had.
"All will almost certainly change name and flag when
entering service. Future class is also unknown as all major
classification societies now exclude NITC vessels," said Richard
Hurley, a senior analyst at maritime intelligence publisher IHS
Fairplay.
"While the flag status of the current fleet remains in
doubt, this does not appear to affect their ability to ship
oil to their existing trading partners."
While many of Iran's clients have slashed purchases of oil,
the lifeblood of Tehran's economy, China has maintained robust
demand.
IHS Fairplay data showed the remaining six of the seven
tankers on order, which include Sonata and Demos, were at
various stages of development in China. Work was yet to start on
the seventh tanker Dusk.
"Sonata and Demos have been seen on AIS (ship tracking)
recently, suggesting they are in the final stages of
construction, and Sonata may already be on sea trials," said
Hurley.
Western sanctions halved Iran's oil exports in 2012 from 2.2
million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2011, leading to billions
of dollars in lost revenue.
While exports rose to 1.4 million bpd in December 2012,
sales were expected to dip in January ahead of new U.S.
sanctions, industry sources told Reuters last week.
Iran and world powers announced new talks on Tehran's
nuclear programme on Feb. 26, but hopes of progress after
Tuesday's announcement were tempered when an Iranian official
said the West's goal in talking was to undermine the Islamic
republic.
Analysts said if the West eases sanctions in the future, a
bigger fleet would enable Iran to boost its operational
capabilities more quickly.
"In any future recovery, the more tankers they have, the
quicker they can probably start delivering to clients once
sanctions are lifted," KBC's Ciszuk said.
