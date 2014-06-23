JERUSALEM, June 23 Israel said on Monday it has
selected a subsidiary of China Harbour Engineering Company to
build a 3.3 billion shekel ($950 million) port in southern
Ashdod on Israel's Mediterranean coast.
Under the terms of the tender, the company,
Pan-Mediterranean Engineering Ltd., will build new docks,
warehouses and jetties, extending deep-water berthing capacities
at the site, the Israel Ports Company said in a statement.
Israel also plans a second port further north in the city of
Haifa but has not yet awarded the contract to build it.
Nearly all of Israel's trade is handled via sea, and the
government hopes the two new ports will turn it into a shipping
hub for the eastern Mediterranean.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)