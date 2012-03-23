* New boss trying to save company

* Global dry bulk market reels from ship glut

By Jonathan Saul and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, March 23 A slump in world freight threatens to sink Italian shipping firm Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, hurting thousands of small investors who fear it issued around 550 million euros of bonds that were not on the balance sheet while selling off its ships.

Shipping companies worldwide ordered large numbers of new vessels between 2007 and 2009, when rates to carry freight - notably dry bulk cargo such as a coal, grain and iron ore - hit record highs, and now they face a glut.

As rates have crashed, fuel prices soar and banks hesitate to lend, the sector is struggling and Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, which was one of Europe's biggest dry bulk ship operators before the market slump in 2008, is fighting to survive. The Naples-based firm once owned about 15 ships and until recently was chartering 26 vessels from other owners.

"The company is in difficulties due to the crisis in the shipping sector and the collapse in chartering rates," the recently appointed company head, Roberto Maviglia, said.

He said it was having to pull out of agreements to charter ships from other owners. The company has sought to renegotiate about 12 to 13 chartering contracts that it said had become "exorbitant" by comparison with current prices.

"There are still some chartering contracts that are about to be cancelled, many have already been cancelled," said Maviglia, who is a lawyer and took over as the sole director - effectively the chief executive - in February.

The action has led to disputes with other ship owners.

BONDHOLDERS PROTEST

Deiulemar has also faced protests from bondholders seeking compensation after fearing for the company's financial health and then learning of large borrowings by the firm that had not been properly accounted for.

While the firm's 2010 balance sheet showed it had issued only about 40 million euros of bonds, an appeal by the company for bondholders to come forward and disclose their holdings in recent weeks pointed to the existence of about 600 million euros ($791 million) in bonds.

Most of these were "irregular", meaning they had been issued without following normal company procedures, Maviglia said.

A spokesman for Italian financial regulator CONSOB said it had opened a file and was investigating the legality of the irregular issuance, which had often involved small local investors approaching former company boss, sole director Michele Iuliano, to buy certificates.

"These bonds were often issued on the basis of a verbal agreement and a handshake with Iuliano, outside the regular banking structure and with the release of a piece of paper," said the spokesman, Alberto Aghemi.

The firm's management has told bondholders it aims to treat all the issued bonds in the same way, both those that were properly registered on the balance sheet and those that were not.

Last month, a statement signed by the outgoing sole director, Iuliano, said the company would try to evaluate how many bonds had been issued but the job would be tough.

"The company is facing legal and financial problems due to the emergence of bonds issued in the last few years outside the regular company procedures and therefore formally and substantially irregular," said the statement, dated Feb. 3.

Iuliano did not respond to attempts by Reuters to reach him by telephone and email on Thursday and Friday.

Lawyer Giuseppe Colapietro, who represents a committee of bondholders, said: "We haven't started a civil suit because this would make Deiulemar Compagnia go bankrupt and the bondholders would not get almost any money back, because ship owners and banks are creditors too."

He said the exposed bondholders were mainly private individuals, including pensioners and workers who had invested life savings, and that 95 percent of them were from the south Italy town of Torre del Greco or nearby Naples and Sorrento.

They included people who had sold their homes to invest in bonds that at times earned interest of up to 20-22 percent and most recently had been paying about seven percent. The average individual holding is around 50,000 euros.

EMPTY SHELL

Colapietro said the ships the company used to own were now in the hands of Deiulemar Shipping, a firm set up by the sons of the founders of Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazioni.

"The company is an empty shell. It has got only 45 million euros in capital," Colapietro told Reuters.

Deiulemar Shipping spokesman Martin Slater said Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione had sold all of its ships to the company he represents, some in 2005 and the rest in 2011.

"These are two different companies. These sales were absolutely regular ... The acquisition price was set by a court valuation," Slater said.

This would mean that creditors of Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazioni have no claim on the assets of Deiulemar Shipping, although Slater said one shipping company had tried to make such a case.

Some ship industry sources allege the older company diverted its key assets into Deiulemar Shipping to shelter them from its creditors, although both companies stress they are entirely separate from each other.

Bondholder representative Colapietro said the companies remained linked. "The relationship between Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazioni and Deiulemar Shipping is clear," he told Reuters.

Deiulemar Shipping said one of its vessels was temporarily arrested in Canada's Montreal in late January on behalf of Aquavita International, which was trying to recoup a debt from Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione.

"Issues relating to that arrest between ourselves and Deiulemar are now resolved on a confidential basis," Aquavita's chief executive Evgeniy Lavrenko said.

Under maritime law the arrest of a ship under a court order may lead to a judicial sale of the vessel to pay a civil claim.

Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione may face legal action as ship owners whose charter contracts it cancelled seek redress.

Italian group Morfini said it had reached a friendly agreement with Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione to end its chartering contract early. But others including Paragon Shipping said they would act to recoup damages.

In January, Paragon said Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione breached a charter contract on a vessel by stopping payments.

"We are taking legal and other steps and we will not rest until the Deiulemar group meets the obligations that they have," Paragon chief executive Michael Bodouroglou said, declining to give further details.

Bankers and industry players say restructurings, ship arrests and bankruptcies are likely to rise this year.

Illustrating the extent of the sector downturn, one-year timecharter rates for larger capesize vessels, which carry iron ore and coal, have slumped from a peak of over $160,000 a day in 2008 to around $16,000 a day currently.

Three-year timecharter rates at their peak in 2008 were over $100,000 a day and have slid to around $17,000 a day.

Ratings agencies said this month recovery in shipping was unlikely until 2013 with dry bulk expected to be the last sector to emerge from the crisis.

Against this backdrop, Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione is drafting proposals to save itself and satisfy creditors, Maviglia said, adding the founding family owners have agreed to contribute cash and personal assets of about 100 million euros.

The plan would see Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione as a holding company under which two firms would operate. One of these companies, with capital of about 120 million-150 million euros, would focus on property management.

Maviglia said the other of these companies, continuing in the shipping sector, would include the currently separate Deiulemar Shipping.

"The final objective is the survival of the company," Maviglia said.