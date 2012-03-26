* New boss trying to save company
* Global dry bulk market reels from ship glut
By Jonathan Saul and Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 23 A slump in world freight
threatens to sink Italian shipping firm Deiulemar Compagnia di
Navigazione, hurting thousands of small investors who fear it
issued around 550 million euros of bonds that were not on the
balance sheet while selling off its ships.
Shipping companies worldwide ordered large numbers of new
vessels between 2007 and 2009, when rates to carry freight -
notably dry bulk cargo such as a coal, grain and iron ore - hit
record highs, and now they face a glut.
As rates have crashed, fuel prices soar and banks hesitate
to lend, the sector is struggling and Deiulemar Compagnia di
Navigazione, which was one of Europe's biggest dry bulk ship
operators before the market slump in 2008, is fighting to
survive. The Naples-based firm once owned about 15 ships and
until recently was chartering 26 vessels from other owners.
"The company is in difficulties due to the crisis in the
shipping sector and the collapse in chartering rates," the
recently appointed company head, Roberto Maviglia, said.
He said it was having to pull out of agreements to charter
ships from other owners. The company has sought to renegotiate
about 12 to 13 chartering contracts that it said had become
"exorbitant" by comparison with current prices.
"There are still some chartering contracts that are about to
be cancelled, many have already been cancelled," said Maviglia,
who is a lawyer and took over as the sole director - effectively
the chief executive - in February.
The action has led to disputes with other ship owners.
BONDHOLDERS PROTEST
Deiulemar has also faced protests from bondholders seeking
compensation after fearing for the company's financial health
and then learning of large borrowings by the firm that had not
been properly accounted for.
While the firm's 2010 balance sheet showed it had issued
only about 40 million euros of bonds, an appeal by the company
for bondholders to come forward and disclose their holdings in
recent weeks pointed to the existence of about 600 million euros
($791 million) in bonds.
Most of these were "irregular", meaning they had been issued
without following normal company procedures, Maviglia said.
A spokesman for Italian financial regulator CONSOB said it
had opened a file and was investigating the legality of the
irregular issuance, which had often involved small local
investors approaching former company boss, sole director Michele
Iuliano, to buy certificates.
"These bonds were often issued on the basis of a verbal
agreement and a handshake with Iuliano, outside the regular
banking structure and with the release of a piece of paper,"
said the spokesman, Alberto Aghemi.
The firm's management has told bondholders it aims to treat
all the issued bonds in the same way, both those that were
properly registered on the balance sheet and those that were
not.
Last month, a statement signed by the outgoing sole
director, Iuliano, said the company would try to evaluate how
many bonds had been issued but the job would be tough.
"The company is facing legal and financial problems due to
the emergence of bonds issued in the last few years outside the
regular company procedures and therefore formally and
substantially irregular," said the statement, dated Feb. 3.
Iuliano did not respond to attempts by Reuters to reach him
by telephone and email on Thursday and Friday.
Lawyer Giuseppe Colapietro, who represents a committee of
bondholders, said: "We haven't started a civil suit because this
would make Deiulemar Compagnia go bankrupt and the bondholders
would not get almost any money back, because ship owners and
banks are creditors too."
He said the exposed bondholders were mainly private
individuals, including pensioners and workers who had invested
life savings, and that 95 percent of them were from the south
Italy town of Torre del Greco or nearby Naples and Sorrento.
They included people who had sold their homes to invest in
bonds that at times earned interest of up to 20-22 percent and
most recently had been paying about seven percent. The average
individual holding is around 50,000 euros.
EMPTY SHELL
Colapietro said the ships the company used to own were now
in the hands of Deiulemar Shipping, a firm set up by the sons of
the founders of Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazioni.
"The company is an empty shell. It has got only 45 million
euros in capital," Colapietro told Reuters.
Deiulemar Shipping spokesman Martin Slater said Deiulemar
Compagnia di Navigazione had sold all of its ships to the
company he represents, some in 2005 and the rest in 2011.
"These are two different companies. These sales were
absolutely regular ... The acquisition price was set by a court
valuation," Slater said.
This would mean that creditors of Deiulemar Compagnia di
Navigazioni have no claim on the assets of Deiulemar Shipping,
although Slater said one shipping company had tried to make such
a case.
Some ship industry sources allege the older company diverted
its key assets into Deiulemar Shipping to shelter them from its
creditors, although both companies stress they are entirely
separate from each other.
Bondholder representative Colapietro said the companies
remained linked. "The relationship between Deiulemar Compagnia
di Navigazioni and Deiulemar Shipping is clear," he told
Reuters.
Deiulemar Shipping said one of its vessels was temporarily
arrested in Canada's Montreal in late January on behalf of
Aquavita International, which was trying to recoup a debt from
Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione.
"Issues relating to that arrest between ourselves and
Deiulemar are now resolved on a confidential basis," Aquavita's
chief executive Evgeniy Lavrenko said.
Under maritime law the arrest of a ship under a court order
may lead to a judicial sale of the vessel to pay a civil claim.
Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione may face legal action as
ship owners whose charter contracts it cancelled seek redress.
Italian group Morfini said it had reached a friendly
agreement with Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione to end its
chartering contract early. But others including Paragon Shipping
said they would act to recoup damages.
In January, Paragon said Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione
breached a charter contract on a vessel by stopping payments.
"We are taking legal and other steps and we will not rest
until the Deiulemar group meets the obligations that they have,"
Paragon chief executive Michael Bodouroglou said, declining to
give further details.
Bankers and industry players say restructurings, ship
arrests and bankruptcies are likely to rise this year.
Illustrating the extent of the sector downturn, one-year
timecharter rates for larger capesize vessels, which carry iron
ore and coal, have slumped from a peak of over $160,000 a day in
2008 to around $16,000 a day currently.
Three-year timecharter rates at their peak in 2008 were over
$100,000 a day and have slid to around $17,000 a day.
Ratings agencies said this month recovery in shipping was
unlikely until 2013 with dry bulk expected to be the last sector
to emerge from the crisis.
Against this backdrop, Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione is
drafting proposals to save itself and satisfy creditors,
Maviglia said, adding the founding family owners have agreed to
contribute cash and personal assets of about 100 million euros.
The plan would see Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione as a
holding company under which two firms would operate. One of
these companies, with capital of about 120 million-150 million
euros, would focus on property management.
Maviglia said the other of these companies, continuing in
the shipping sector, would include the currently separate
Deiulemar Shipping.
"The final objective is the survival of the company,"
Maviglia said.