NEW YORK Oct 25 Kirby Marine said it is
seeing rising interest in moving domestic crude by vessel as
shale oil production increases and it expects to take advantage
of the growing demand.
During its third-quarter conference call on Thursday, the
tank barge operator said it is seeing increased interest in
moving Eagle Ford Shale oil from Corpus Christi, Texas east
across the Gulf of Mexico to New Orleans and Louisiana
refineries.
Kirby is also seeing an increase of barges carrying North
Dakota Bakken crude railed to Albany, New York down the Hudson
River to New York Harbor and onto Northeastern refineries
looking to supplant expensive imported crude barrels.