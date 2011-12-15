(Removes superfluous apostrophe 's' from company name in first
para)
COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Two top executives at
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
have overtaken China's transport minister as the most
influential individuals in shipping, Lloyd's List said on
Thursday.
The duo came in shared first place in the shipping
newspaper's annual ranking, the "Lloyd's List One Hundred", also
ahead of Mike Duke, the head of the world's biggest retailer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Somali pirate Garaad Mohammed.
Maersk's group Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen and
Eivind Kolding, who heads the group's container arm Maersk Line,
were "changing the face of container shipping" in terms of ship
size, booking systems and service, Lloyd's List said.
It said that Andersen and Kolding aimed to turn Maersk into
a global brand recognised also outside the industry.
Andersen and Kolding overtook China's minister of transport,
Li Shenglin, who topped the list last year
The paper ranked Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen,
principal owner of the world's biggest independent oil tanker
group Frontline and other companies, third most
influential in the industry, followed by Ma Zehua, the head of
China's COSCO Group, in fourth place.
Lloyd's List named Walmart's Duke fifth most influential in
the shipping industry. The U.S. retail group is a huge consumer
of shipping services.
With an "unacceptably high position" on the list, Lloyd's
List named Somali pirate Garaad Mohammed number eight among the
shipping industry's most influential people.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)