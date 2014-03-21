BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
SINGAPORE, March 21 Denmark's Maersk Line and two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).
The grouping between the world's three biggest container shipping lines was approved by four votes to one when five FMC Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon, the commision said in a statement.
The P3 alliance, unveiled last June, consists of Maersk Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France's CMA CGM. (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.