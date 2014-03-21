SINGAPORE, March 21 Denmark's Maersk Line and two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The grouping between the world's three biggest container shipping lines was approved by four votes to one when five FMC Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon, the commision said in a statement.

The P3 alliance, unveiled last June, consists of Maersk Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France's CMA CGM. (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)