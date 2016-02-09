LONDON Feb 9 A British-led initiative to create
a back-up to satellite navigation systems for ships has been
pulled after failing to garner interest from other European
countries, despite its proponents pointing to the growing risk
of disasters at sea.
Vessels increasingly rely on devices that employ satellite
signals to find a location or keep exact time, including the
Global Positioning System (GPS). Paper charts are used less
frequently due to a loss of traditional skills among seafarers.
Experts say GPS is vulnerable to signal loss from solar
weather effects or radio and satellite interference or
deliberate jamming, which South Korea experienced from North
Korea in recent years.
The General Lighthouse Authorities of the UK and Ireland
(GLA) have pioneered a radio-based back-up prototype called
eLoran that would provide alternative position and timing
signals for navigation, but faced a hard sell in other European
countries, which are needed for a signal network.
France, Norway, Germany and Denmark have closed their
transmitters.
George Shaw of the GLA cited "cost-related" issues in Europe
for pulling the project, leading the GLA to start
decommissioning stations in Britain.
"In Europe, navigation is becoming less and less safe," Shaw
said. "We see larger ships and the competition for sea space is
intense."
"Getting high-integrity precise navigation into ports and
around obstacles at sea is becoming ever more important and we
cannot rely on GNSS (global navigation satellite systems) alone
to do that," he said.
France and other countries were meant to maintain and
upgrade older radio transmitter stations called Loran-C, which
date back decades, for eLoran to gain momentum.
French and German government sources said they did not need
or use eLoran, pointing to Europe's satellite navigation system
Galileo. A German official said Galileo offered an encrypted
navigation signal and "maximal protection" against manipulation.
An official from Denmark said the country had opted out.
Norway's Ministry of Transport and Communication said eLoran
was "outdated and had very few users", adding that lighthouses,
markers, and radar beacons provided sufficient navigation safety
in waters near the shore.
"Further out from the coast, the risk of collisions and of
running aground is considerably smaller. In these waters, it's
the Norwegian Coastal Administration's opinion that a ship's
radar constitutes sufficient backup."
In contrast, South Korea and Russia - which had received
previous GLA assistance - are pressing ahead with their versions
of eLoran, Shaw said. The United States was also working on a
version.
In late January, the U.S. Air Force said there were GPS
timing disruptions after a satellite was removed that may have
caused timing issues over several hours for global users.
The GLA had previously recorded incidents involving hours of
signal disruptions on ships off Britain's coast.
Martyn Thomas, chair of the UK Royal Academy of
Engineering's GNSS working group, said it was easy to purchase
GPS simulators that can "fool GPS equipment into giving the
wrong coordinates", known as spoofing.
"Any of the satellite navigation systems such as Galileo ...
are all extremely vulnerable firstly to jamming and increasingly
to spoofing," Thomas said. "That raises security questions."
(Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Cyril Altmeyer
in Paris, Tina Bellon in Berlin and Alexander Tange in
Copenhagen; Editing by Jan Harvey)