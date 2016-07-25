By Liz Hampton and Marianna Parraga
| HOUSTON, July 25
HOUSTON, July 25 A Chinese container ship hit a
wall of the new lane of the Panama Canal, a Canal Authority
official and a local ship agent said on Monday, the third such
incident since the expanded waterway opened one month ago amid
design concerns.
Thomson Reuters ship tracking data showed the Xin Fei Zhou,
owned by China Shipping Container Lines, was anchored outside
the canal after a photograph published by the maritime online
news site gCaptain.com showed the vessel with a sizeable gash in
its hull. The ship agent said it was undergoing repairs.
The latest incident comes after two other vessels have
reportedly made contact with the newly expanded canal since the
$5.4 billion project was inaugurated on June 26.
The expansion, which triples the size of ships that can pass
through the waterway, has drawn criticism from industry groups
that claim its design makes the transit of larger ships unsafe
for the vessels and workers.
The Panama Canal Authority said its operations team was
investigating the latest incident.
The Lycaste Peace, the first LPG tanker to pass through the
new section of the canal, ripped off a fender during a collision
in late June, causing some minor damage to the railing of the
ship, according to a source familiar with the incident.
The Panama Canal Authority did not respond to a request for
comment about the Lycaste Peace.
The Authority has confirmed that the Cosco Shipping Panama,
the container ship that made the inaugural journey through the
canal, also made contact with its fenders, which a spokesman for
the Authority said was normal.
A representative for MC-Seamax Management Limited, the
manager of the Cosco Shipping Panama, said it suffered no
damage.
While contact with fenders may occur in transit, the three
events together are likely to renew concerns about the safety of
moving expensive vessels through the expanded canal, which
experts say has less space for maneuvers than the original
locks.
The International Transport Workers' Federation commissioned
a study of the expansion in response to safety concerns of its
members. Among other issues identified in April, the study found
the dimensions of the new locks were too small for safe
operations and that the design left little room for error.
The Panama Canal Authority dismissed the study's findings.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton, Marianna Parraga, and Eli Moreno in
Panama; Editing by Terry Wade and Dan Grebler)