* Piracy has surged in Sulu, Celebes Seas
* Has scared off shippers, forced detours
* Waters part of route carrying iron ore to Asia
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 A surge in piracy to the west
of the Philippines is forcing shipowners to divert vessels
through other waters, stoking their costs and extending the time
it takes to transport goods such as Australian iron ore to key
Asian destinations.
There have been 16 attacks since last March on ships in the
Sulu and Celebes Seas, through which about $40 billion worth of
cargo passes each year, according to the Regional Cooperation
Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in
Asia (ReCAAP).
That government-backed anti-piracy organisation says over a
dozen crew are currently being held hostage by Filipino Abu
Sayyaf militants, all from ships sailing through the Sulu and
Celebes Seas.
"The Sulu/Celebes area is the world's fastest growing piracy
hotspot, with violent attacks on commercial vessels and their
crews, and an increasingly successful kidnap and ransom business
model," said Gerry Northwood, chief operating officer at armed
guard company Maritime Asset Security and Training (MAST).
The International Maritime Bureau's piracy reporting centre
in Kuala Lumpur has also warned of the rising threat of armed
pirates in these waters, with shipping companies starting to shy
away.
"Increasing piracy particularly in the Sulu Sea has been a
rising concern for us," said Benedikt Brueggermann, chartering
manager at shipper Oskar Wehr Asia in Singapore.
"We are doing our best to avoid the area both on empty and
laden voyages. We'd rather do that than put the ship and crew's
lives at risk. It's very sad to see this happening in this
region."
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows several large
vessels carrying iron ore from Australia to northern Asia, which
used to take the route through the Sulu Sea, are now sailing
east of the Philippines, through the open Pacific Ocean.
At least six shipping companies are diverting vessels via
this route, according to shipping executives.
One is U-Ming Marine Transport, Taiwan's largest
dry-cargo shipowner, which said 10 of its large capesize-class
ships have taken this detour since the end of 2016.
"All our ships sailing from Australia to China and North
Asia are now sailing via east of Philippines - it is a proactive
action to prevent pirate attacks," said U-Ming's president, Ong
Choo Kiat.
Other firms avoiding the Sulu and Celebes seas are Eastern
Pacific Shipping, Diana Shipping, and Anglo-Eastern Ship
Management.
Sailing east to avoid the Sulu Sea adds about half-a-day to
a 14-day voyage from Port Hedland, Western Australia's main iron
ore export terminal, to northern Asia.
Shippers said that while the extra costs of around $300 per
day for fuel on each journey were not huge, the added costs
would mount up over time - another blow to an industry already
grappling with a period of extremely low profit margins.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Joseph Radford)