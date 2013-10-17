* Pirates often violent - International Maritime Bureau
report
* Ship crews face rising threat of kidnappings off West
Africa
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 17 Pirate attacks off Nigeria's
coast have jumped by a third this year with ships passing
through West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, a major commodities hub,
increasingly under threat from gangs wanting to snatch cargoes
and crews.
"Pirates, often heavily armed and violent, are targeting
vessels and their crews along the (Nigerian) coast, rivers,
anchorages, ports and surrounding waters. In many cases, they
ransack the vessels and steal the cargo, usually gas oil," the
International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported on Thursday.
Countries on the Gulf of Guinea, including Nigeria, Ghana
and Ivory Coast, are major sources of oil and cocoa and
increasingly metals for world markets.
Unlike the dangerous waters off Somalia and the Horn of
Africa on the eastern coast of Africa, through which ships now
speed with armed guards on board, many vessels have to anchor to
do business off West African countries, with little protection.
This makes them a soft target for criminals and jacks up
insurance costs.
Data from the IMB, which coordinates the fight against
maritime crime and malpractice, showed Nigeria remained the main
source of piracy in the region with 29 attacks on vessels
recorded in the first nine months of 2013, up from 21 in the
same period last year.
There were four separate attacks around Ivory Coast this
year versus three in the 2012.
Analysts say while Somali gangs have focused on capturing
vessels to extract ransom money, criminality in West Africa,
including oil theft, poses more complex problems.
In a separate report last week Denmark-based security firm
Risk Intelligence estimated 117,000 tonnes of oil products worth
around $100 million had been stolen by pirate gangs in the Gulf
of Guinea since 2010. This includes the diesel known as gas oil.
In June, West and central African nations agreed to set up a
monitoring centre to coordinate efforts to combat piracy.
RISK HIGH
"The risk of attack remains high across the Gulf of Guinea.
Armed robberies, hijackings and incidences of kidnap for ransom
are likely to continue up to, and possibly beyond, 150 nautical
miles from the coast," said Rory Lamrock of UK based security
firm AKE.
In August, Nigeria's navy killed 12 pirates in a gun battle
as they tried to flee from a fuel tanker they had hijacked.
Ghana's navy separately in August intercepted a ship and
arrested its crew on suspicion of hijacking a tanker. Officials
could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Nigerian media reported last week that authorities had
boosted their fleet of counter-piracy patrol boats to 11 vessels
from eight previously.
The IMB said in the first nine months of 2013 the Gulf of
Guinea accounted for all crew kidnappings worldwide, 32 of them
off Nigeria, and two off Togo. In such incidents, sailors are
taken ashore and usually held for ransom.
Despite the jump in West Africa, overall global pirate
attacks fell in the period to the lowest level since 2006,
helped by a slowdown in attacks by Somali groups.
The IMB said there were 188 piracy incidents in the January
to September period, down from 233 last year. Hostage-taking had
also dropped with 266 people taken this year, compared with 458
in the same period in 2012.
Prompted by soaring costs for shippers, including insurance
and the safety of their crews, international navies have stepped
up pre-emptive action against pirates, such as strikes on bases
on the Somali coast.
Shipping firms are also using armed guards and measures such
as better monitoring and razor wire defences.
"Although the number of attacks is down overall, the threat
of attacks remains, particularly in the waters off Somalia and
in the Gulf of Guinea. It is vital that ship masters continue to
be vigilant as they transit these waters," said IMB director
Pottengal Mukundan.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos; Editing by Anthony
Barker)