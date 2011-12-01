SINGAPORE Somali pirates released a chemical tanker owned by Singapore shipping company Glory Ship Management, but broke an agreement to release all the crew, keeping four South Korean seamen including the captain captive, the company said on Thursday,

MT Gemini, the 29,871-tonne chemical tanker, was carrying crude palm oil from Indonesia when it was hijacked 215 days ago off the east African coast, the company said in a statement.

"The pirates on 30 November released 21 of the 25 crew on board but took four South Korean seamen, including the captain, ashore at the last moment despite earlier promises to release the entire all-man crew," Glory said.

"We are relieved that 21 of the crew have been released and are in good health. We will expedite their speedy return home. In the meantime we are expending all efforts to secure the release of the four South Koreans still held as hostage."

The crew comprised 13 Indonesians, five Chinese nationals and three crew from Myanmar in addition to the South Koreans.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Ed Lane)