LONDON Jan 11 Britain is deploying a back-up
ship navigation system in the English Channel, one of the
world's busiest shipping lanes, to tackle the growing risks of
disruptions of vessel satellite devices and jamming by criminal
gangs.
Mariners increasingly rely on global navigation systems that
use satellite signals to find a location or keep exact time. One
of the most well known is the Global Positioning System or GPS.
The General Lighthouse Authorities of the United Kingdom and
Ireland (GLA) this week launched a radio-based back-up system
called eLoran to counter the threats of jamming or signal loss
of GPS devices. Ships will need to install receiver equipment.
"When a sat nav goes out, it matters a lot to have something
secure to fall back on," David Last, special adviser to the GLA,
said. "It (eLoran) is an almost perfect back-up."
If its GPS system ceases to function, a ship risks running
aground or colliding with other vessels.
Last said all GPS systems run the risk of signal loss due to
solar weather effects. Also cheap jamming devices are widely
available in Britain and have been used by criminal gangs to
disable tracking systems on high-value stolen cars.
"There have been major incidents in which North Korea has
jammed GPS in South Korea. The outcome is that they lost not
just ship navigation, but it affected all of their mobile phone
networks and their military systems. We do know terrorists have
been arrested in the U.S. with GPS jamming equipment," Last
said. "So GPS is very vulnerable."
The eLoran system works on earth-based radio systems to
provide alternative position and timing signals for navigation,
Last said.
It has been deployed in the Dover area, which includes the
Dover Strait waterway in the English Channel, through which an
average of 500 ships pass daily.
"We are picking up significant modes of jamming in the UK
including in the Dover area," Last said.
The Dover installation is the first of up to seven to be
rolled-out along Britain's east coast, including the ports of
Middlesbrough in England and Grangemouth and Aberdeen in
Scotland, the GLA said.
Passenger line P&O Ferries has already installed the
equipment on one of its vessels.
"Satellite navigation systems are vulnerable to degradation
of signal strength, and our ships have also experienced
occasional loss of signal," Simon Richardson, head of safety
management at P&O Ferries, said.
"We see eLoran as the most effective solution to countering
the problem."
