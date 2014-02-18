FRANKFURT Feb 18 Buyout group Apollo and German
shipping group Rickmers are buying used ships, five months after
setting up a joint venture for the purpose, another sign that
private equity interest in the sector is picking up.
The venture, targeting a total investment of up to $500
million, bought six container vessels for $176 million from
Germany's second-largest container shipping group Hamburg Sued,
they said on Tuesday.
The joint venture will lease the refrigerated ships back to
Hamburg Sued for three years.
Forecasts of a pickup in world trade after the worst slide
in decades sent some major shipping firms into bankruptcy, are
spurring interest from buyout groups and hedge funds.
With asset values expected to rise as confidence returns,
buyers are picking up second-hand vessels aiming to sell them as
the assets appreciate.
Last year, Danish shipping group Torm sold four
tankers to private equity group Oaktree and investor
York Capital Management set up a joint venture with shipping
group Augustea Atlantica and agribusiness group Bunge that will
also invest in ships.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)