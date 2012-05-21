* LR market stays pressured
* Med rates still facing tanker glut
LONDON May 21 Tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were mostly softer on
Monday although buoyant cargo interest provided support to the
transatlantic market.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York route moved to W147.50, or $11,709 a day
when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W147.29 or
$11,182 a day on Friday and W137.71 or $9,011 a day last Monday.
Brokers said firmer trading helped rates edge up in recent
days.
"Upward pressure remains and further activity during the
week ahead should prompt further rate gains," broker CR Weber
said.
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then.
In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on
a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire.
Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.
Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle
East Gulf to Japan route stood at 85.64 in the Worldscale
measure of freight rates on Monday from W86.32 on Friday and
W88.14 last Monday.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W112.04 on Monday, from
W113.64 on Friday and W118.79 last Monday.
"Enquiry in the ex-MEG LR market was met with a plentiful
supply of prompt tonnage, ensuring that 55K MEG - Japan rates
fell," SSY said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W137.00 on Monday versus W137.50 on
Friday and W136.67 last Monday.
"It was the same old story in the Mediterranean, despite
plenty of activity last week," broker E.A. Gibson said. "Rates
continued to trade sideways and cargo demand again failed to
force the persistent issue of an over tonnaged market."
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)