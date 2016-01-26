COPENHAGEN Jan 26 Global container ship
capacity is expected to increase by 4.6 percent in 2016, the
slowest growth rate in more than 25 years, giving some relief to
an industry hammered by oversupply, consultancy firm Alphaliner
forecast on Tuesday.
Freight rates have plunged, driving many shipping companies
into losses, as global trade has failed to keep pace with the
number of new vessels entering the market in recent years.
"Falling below the previously smallest year-on-year increase
of 5.5 percent, recorded in 2009, it will register well below
the average annual growth rate of 10.3 percent, recorded since
1990," Alphaliner said of capacity growth.
Changes in capacity have been tracked since 1990.
The balance between demand and supply will improve as new
vessel deliveries from shipyards slow down and a growing number
of container ships are scheduled for demolition.
Before the financial crisis in 2008, container transport
demand was increasing at about three times the rate of global
economic growth. Since 2010, that ratio has been just 1.1,
shipping organisation Bimco said.
With the International Monetary Fund expecting world
economic growth of 3.4 percent in 2016, that would suggest
container demand of between 3.5 percent and 4.0 percent -
signalling the industry is still in for a torrid year.
"The new normal level of demand is somewhat lower than
originally expected - just as global GDP growth keeps
disappointing us," said Bimco shipping analyst Peter Sand.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping company
with over 600 vessels, said global demand likely increased 1-3
percent in 2015, compared with its previous expectation of 2-4
percent.
Falling shipping freight rates for transporting containers
from Asia to Northern Europe showed last week there was no
traditional surge in cargo exports from China ahead of the Lunar
New Year, spreading further gloom over the industry.
Spot freight rates on the world's busiest trade route have
halved since the start of the year after falling 26 percent to
$545 per 20-foot container (TEU) - a level not considered to be
commercially viable for most vessels.
