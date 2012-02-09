COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Transpacific container shippers have recommended a general rate rise of $300 per 40-foot unit (FEU) to take effect on March 15 and further increases in May to restore rates from loss-making levels, their organisation said on Thursday.

Member carriers in the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA) reaffirmed a commitment to restore rate levels going into 2012-13 contract talks, the Oakland, California-based TSA said in a statement.

The TSA members, which include the world's biggest container shipping lines, adopted guidelines to raise rates by at least an additional $500 per FEU for cargo to the U.S. West Coast and at least $700 per FEU for all other destinations no later than May 1, the TSA said.

The TSA's members include Denmark's Maersk Line , privately owned Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA CGM, China's COSCO, Korea's Hanjin Shipping, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, and several others. (Reporting by John Acher)