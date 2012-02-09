* TSA recommends $300 per 40-ft unit March increase
* TSA recommends further, bigger increases in May
* Organisation says marginal increases won't be enough
(Adds details, quotes, background)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 Transpacific container
shippers have recommended a general rate rise of $300 per
40-foot unit (FEU) to take effect on March 15 and further
increases in May to restore rates from loss-making levels, their
organisation said on Thursday.
The March increase would follow a $400 per FEU
initial rate increase implemented on Jan. 1.
Global freight rates have plunged in the economic crisis due
largely to a glut of capacity, and many container shippers are
losing money, squeezed also by higher fuel costs.
Member carriers in the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement
(TSA) reaffirmed a commitment to restore rate levels going into
2012-13 contract talks, the Oakland, California-based TSA said
in a statement.
"The March general rate increase (GRI) is intended
to bring Asia-U.S. freight rates back up to near 2011 contract
levels, establishing a baseline for upcoming contract
negotiations," the TSA said.
The TSA members, which include the world's biggest container
shipping lines, adopted guidelines to raise rates by at least an
additional $500 per FEU for cargo to the U.S. West Coast and at
least $700 per FEU for all other destinations no later than May
1, the TSA said.
TSA lines would consider further steps for later
in the year, after a review of market conditions and outlook for
the second half of 2012, the TSA said.
The TSA's members include Denmark's Maersk Line, privately
owned Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC),
French privately held CMA CGM, China's COSCO,
Korea's Hanjin Shipping, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine
, and several others.
"The erosion in transpacific rates during 2011 has
been well-documented and dramatic," TSA executive administrator
Brian Conrad said in the statement. "If carriers adopt a
marginal increase that only partially offsets huge losses as
costs continue to rise, the result is another 18 months of
losses."
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, said in its third-quarter report in
November that it would suffer losses in 2011.
Bunker fuel prices have exceeded $700 per metric tonne since
the beginning of the year, and West Coast prices are approaching
record levels seen in mid-2008, the TSA said.
Established in 1989, the TSA calls itself a
"research and discussion forum of major container shipping
lines" serving the trade from Asia to the United States.
Liner shipping was earlier organised in similar groups called
"liner conferences", which met to discuss market conditions,
freight rates and other common concerns.
But the European Union decided in 2006 to ban the practice as
against competition rules and the ban took effect in 2008.
(Reporting by John Acher; editing by James Jukwey)