* Over 60 pct of ships scrapped on Asian beaches in 2014
* Practice poses human risk, environmental dangers
* New EU rules set high standards, but with loopholes
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, March 31 European, Turkish and Chinese
recyclers are set to benefit from strict new EU rules on
breaking up old ships, but the practice of dismantling them on
beaches in South Asia - at great human and environmental cost -
will still be hard to stop.
Of 1,026 ocean-going ships recycled in 2014, 641 were taken
apart on beaches in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, according to
figures from the NGO Shipbreaking Platform, which campaigns for
an end to the hazardous practice.
Tankers, cruise liners and other old vessels are rammed onto
beaches and stripped down by hundreds of unskilled workers using
simple tools such as blowtorches. Chemicals leak into the ocean
when the tide comes in.
There is also a human cost: the Tata Institute of Social
Sciences in Mumbai estimates that some 470 workers have died in
the past 20 years in accidents in Alang-Sosiya, the world's
largest stretch of ship-breaking beaches, in Gujarat. Some
35,000 mostly migrant and unskilled workers operate there.
The new rules aim to stop what Karmenu Vella, European
Commissioner for the Environment and Maritime Affairs, called
"the shameful practice of European ships being dismantled on
beaches".
They will require that EU-registered ships be recycled only
at sustainable facilities, and a list of these is expected to be
published next year. It is likely to include yards in China,
Turkey, North America and the European Union, but not South
Asia.
"The European list will split the market into a safe market
and a substandard market," said Patrizia Heidegger of
Shipbreaking Platform.
It will be the first large-scale implementation of the
International Maritime Organisation's 2009 Hong Kong convention
on ship recycling, which until now has only been ratified by
three countries -- Congo Republic, France and Norway.
LOW STANDARDS, HIGH PROFITS
The incentive to part with an old vessel at a South Asian
facility is huge. Rules on disposing of asbestos, for example,
are generally more lax, meaning the profits for breaking up a
ship are higher.
Depending on raw-material prices, ship owners can make up to
$500 per tonne of steel from an Indian yard, compared with $300
in China and just $150 in Europe.
To counter this, the European Commission is looking at ways
to reward ship owners for recycling at approved facilities,
although details are still to be decided.
Indian shipyard owners see the new rules as a ploy to fill
empty yards in Europe. Fewer than 4 percent of all retired
ocean-going ships passed through European facilities in 2014.
Haiderali G. Meghani, director of International Steel
Corporation, a large ship recycling firm based in Alang, said
concerns about poor safety and environmental standards in India
were misplaced. "We are almost near to European standards," he
said.
The European rules have one big loophole: owners can change
a ship's flag or sell it on to a third party outside Europe, who
can then scrap it at a non-approved facility. But ship owners
are likely to face harsh criticism if they resort to such
practices under the new regime.
European shipping groups such as Denmark's Maersk
and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd have already
adopted policies to recycle only at facilities that meet
international environmental standards.
At the Galloo ship recycling yard in Ghent, Belgium -- the
largest in Europe -- the volume of ships recycled has more than
quadrupled over the past 10 years to about 35,000 tonnes of
steel per year.
It employs only about 30 staff, with most of the heavy work
done by machines. European groups such as Maersk and French
geoscience company CGG have sent ships to be recycled
there.
"Large companies have started to come here," said Peter
Wyntin, head of recycling. "They just can't afford the bad press
any more of dismantling ships on some beach."
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in Delhi and Ole
Mikkelsen in Copenhagen; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark
Trevelyan)