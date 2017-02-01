HAMBURG Feb 1 Water levels on the Rhine and
Danube in Germany were rising rapidly on Wednesday after recent
rain and as warmer weather thawed snow, raising hopes of a
return to normal shipping on the two rivers by the end of this
week, traders said.
The Rhine and Danube have been too shallow for normal
sailings since late November, with some barges in Germany only
able to sail at 20 to 30 percent capacity this week.
"Southern sections of the Rhine are already back to normal
shipping following a rise in water levels by 2 metres in some
areas on Wednesday," one German grain trader said. "We could see
a return to normal shipping on the Rhine and Danube as early as
Thursday."
Traders said cargo was still being delivered. However, low
water levels meant loads were divided among several vessels
instead of being carried by a single vessel, increasing
transport costs for cargo owners. Freight was also being
transferred to road transport.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities
including grains, minerals, coal and oil products such as
heating oil. The Danube is a major route for east European grain
exports, especially maize, to west Europe.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Susan Fenton)