NEW YORK Nov 28 Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, fresh off a deal to buy a $62.5 million stake in energy transportation firm Navigator Holdings NVIGF.PK, said on Monday he is focusing on that sector for his transportation investments.

Ross, who has made other distressed transportation sector purchases, such as in airlines and the railcar leasing business, said in taped remarks that there are distressed maritime deals ahead.

"There will be a large number of in-court and out-of-court restructurings in marine transportation in the next year so I will focus on that industry," Ross said in a video presentation show at the Beard Group's Distressed Investing 2011 conference in New York.

Ross invests through his investment group WL Ross & Co.

Ross, who said he could not be present at the conference because he was meeting with U.K. regulators about his recently announced plan to buy a stake in lender Northern Rock alongside Virgin Money, said he expects dozens of maritime shipping companies to restructure.

The shipping industry has issues because of its unique capital structure, the high cost and long lead time of building ships and high debt-to-equity ratios, he said.

It also is fragmented, or has diverse ownership, he said. In addition, he expects it will take another year for the supply of vessels to be balanced with demand.

Among countries he noted with companies with issues was Germany because of the way the ships are capitalized, he said.

Earlier this year, Ross bought a stake in Diamond S Shipping, a U.S. tanker firm.

Several companies in the maritime shipping industry have filed for bankruptcy protection, including General Maritime GMRRQ.PK earlier this month in the United States.