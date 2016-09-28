(Corrects to read Swiss-headquartered, paragraph 2)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 Six of the world's biggest
container shipping companies were raided by South African
authorities on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding to inflate
rates between Asia and South Africa, the country's Competition
Commission said.
The six companies comprise local subsidiaries of Denmark's
Maersk, Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping
Company, France's CMA CGM Shipping, Germany's Hamburg
Sud, Singapore-based Pacific International Line and Maersk unit
Safmarine, the commission said in a statement.
It said the firms were suspected of engaging in collusive
practices to fix incremental rates on the shipment of cargo from
Asia to South Africa.
"Any cartel by shipping liners in this region results in
inflated prices for cargo transportation," Competition
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.
"Such cartels have the effect of significantly derailing the
economic growth of the region."
A search and seizure operation focused on premises of the
six firms will involve confiscating documents and electronic
data and follows a tip-off by a member of the public, the
commission said.
EU antitrust regulators in July accepted an offer from
Maersk and 13 competitors to change their pricing practices in
order to stave off possible fines.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely)