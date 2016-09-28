(Corrects to read Swiss-headquartered, paragraph 3)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 Six of the world's biggest
container shipping companies were raided by South African
authorities on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding to inflate
rates between Asia and South Africa, the country's Competition
Commission said.
An oversupply of vessels has weighed on shipping rates,
prompting top-ranked A.P. Moller-Maersk to
restructure and forcing South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
into receivership, stranding an estimated $14
billion in cargo on its ships.
The six companies raided comprise local subsidiaries of
Denmark's Maersk, Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC), France's CMA CGM Shipping, Germany's
Hamburg Sud, Singapore-based Pacific International Line and
Maersk unit Safmarine, the commission said in a statement.
It said the firms were suspected of engaging in collusive
practices to fix incremental rates on the shipment of cargo from
Asia to South Africa.
"Any cartel by shipping liners in this region results in
inflated prices for cargo transportation," Competition
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.
"Such cartels have the effect of significantly derailing the
economic growth of the region."
A search and seizure operation focused on premises of the
six firms will involve confiscating documents and electronic
data and follows a tip-off by a member of the public, the
commission said.
Maersk and MSC confirmed the raids and said they were
cooperating with authorities. The other companies did not
respond to requests for immediate comment.
"The fact that the SACC carries out such inspections does
not mean that a company has engaged in anti-competitive
behaviour," Maersk said.
EU antitrust regulators in July accepted an offer from
Maersk and 13 competitors to change their pricing practices in
order to stave off possible fines.
