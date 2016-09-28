* Raids follow tip-off by member of public - watchdog
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Sept 28 Six of the world's
biggest container shipping companies were raided by South
African authorities on Wednesday on suspicion of colluding to
inflate rates between Asia and South Africa, the country's
Competition Commission said.
The development comes as global container lines struggle in
the worst-ever market conditions, caused by a glut of ships and
slowing global trade, which has battered earnings and forced at
least one out of business.
The six companies raided comprise local subsidiaries of
Denmark's Maersk, Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC), France's CMA CGM Shipping, Germany's
Hamburg Sud, Singapore-based Pacific International Line and
Maersk unit Safmarine, the commission said in a statement.
It said the firms were suspected of engaging in collusive
practices to fix incremental rates on the shipment of cargo from
Asia to South Africa.
"Any cartel by shipping liners in this region results in
inflated prices for cargo transportation," Competition
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.
"Such cartels have the effect of significantly derailing the
economic growth of the region."
A search and seizure operation focused on premises of the
six firms will involve confiscating documents and electronic
data and follows a tip-off by a member of the public, the
commission said.
Maersk, MSC and Hamburg Sud confirmed the raids and said
they were cooperating with the authorities. The other companies
did not respond to requests for comment.
"The fact that the SACC carries out such inspections does
not mean that a company has engaged in anti-competitive
behaviour," said Maersk, the world's No.1 shipping line.
In July, EU antitrust regulators accepted an offer from
Maersk and 13 competitors to change their pricing practices in
order to stave off possible fines.
The European Commission opened a case against the container
shipping liners in late 2013, following dawn raids two years
earlier.
Maersk parent company A.P Moller Maersk last
week announced a restructuring that will see the $30 billion
group bulk up its transport business while seeking alliances or
a separate listing for its energy operations as worsening
freight and oil turmoil take their toll.
Other container lines such as CMA CGM have been looking to
build scale. Family owned French group CMA CGM sealed an
acquisition this year of Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines,
which has given it market leadership on trans-Pacific routes.
The tough market conditions led to the collapse of South
Korean container line Hanjin last month leaving stranded an
estimated $14 billion in cargo on its ships.
