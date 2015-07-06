By Jonathan Saul
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 A growing vessel glut is
battering sentiment in the shipping industry at a time when
players face risks to growth in Asia and turmoil in countries
such as Greece, a leading transport survey showed on Monday.
While the oil tanker sector has enjoyed a rebound in rates
and higher activity this year, dry bulk shipping - which
transports commodities including iron ore, coal and grains - is
suffering one of its worst ever downturns due massive fleet
growth and weaker activity from top industrial importers such as
China.
In an annual survey by international law firm Norton Rose
Fulbright, confidence among respondents had deteriorated over
the past year with only 33 percent viewing current market
conditions as positive, compared with 69 percent in 2014.
"Overcapacity in the shipping sector is now beginning to
bite," Norton Rose Fulbright's global head of transport Harry
Theochari said.
"Many shipping businesses will be watching closely
developments in the euro zone, particularly as so many in the
industry have links with Greece. Ultimately though, with so much
focus on Asia, a downturn in emerging markets is seen as having
far greater potential to derail a recovery than the continuing
political and economic uncertainty we are seeing in Europe."
Many Greek ship owners - whose overall fleet of Greek and
foreign-flagged ships is among the biggest in the world - have
traditionally been active in the dry bulk sector.
"Many sub-sectors of the shipping industry continue to
suffer real pain," Theochari said.
Shipping still faces a multi-billion dollar funding hole as
many European banks have retreated from the sector, partly due
to capital constraints and regulatory demands to shore up
reserves in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
"The Scandinavian, U.S. and Chinese banks are demonstrating
significant appetite for the shipping sector," Theochari said.
"While private equity is beginning to gradually step away
from the sector, debt capital markets are piling in."
The survey said mergers and acquisitions, pooling
arrangements, joint ventures and other tie-ups were expected to
become a major feature in shipping over the next year partly due
to the need for new investment and capital.
"Consolidation, driven by both distress and the on-going
corporatisation of the industry, is the natural next step for
shipping businesses," Theochari said.
The survey - in its sixth year which polled over 157
respondents across the transport industry including companies,
financiers and government entities - said the outlook for rail
and aviation was more positive due to more funding and better
economic prospects. Lower oil prices had helped cut fuel costs
for the aviation industry.
"Longer term, the anticipated growth in demand, rising fares
and freights, and increased innovation and infrastructure
investment is expected to create new opportunities for the
transport sector," Theochari said.
(Editing by David Evans)