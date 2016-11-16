NEW YORK Nov 16 Shares of U.S. shipping
companies shot higher again on Wednesday, causing volatility
halts in a number of stocks and raising questions among
investors and analysts over the extent of their sharp
post-election rally.
The jump in share prices and unusually heavy trading volume
even surprised analysts who follow the stocks, although some
said the gains appeared to result in part from optimism that
commodity demand would increase under President-elect Donald
Trump.
At the center of the rally has been DryShips Inc,
an $82.9 million market-capitalization company that has been
halted for volatility in recent sessions and is up about 1,500
percent since its close on the Nov. 8 Election Day.
The stock was halted again on Wednesday, and Nasdaq
requested additional information from the company.
Shares of Diana Containerships Inc, Globus Maritime
Ltd and Pangaea Logistics Sol Ltd also were
halted multiple times for volatility.
A stock's outsized move in a short time triggers a
volatility halt. To keep the price within a specified band, the
stock is halted for a set period, usually a few minutes, before
trading resumes.
Globus Maritime was last up 161 percent, while Diana
Containerships gained 172 percent, both in heavy volume, while
Pangaea shares were up 17.5 percent. Among other companies, Safe
Bulkers Inc was up 24.2 percent, while Seanergy Maritime
Holdings Corp rose 46.8 percent.
A spokeswoman from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission declined to comment, while a spokesman from Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority had no immediate comment.
'ASTOUNDING MOVES'
Trump, a Republican, has pushed for more infrastructure
spending and promised to help the U.S. coal industry.
"The bigger bull-case scenario is that demand is actually
improved, as indicated by the resurgence in commodity prices,"
said Stifel Financial Corp Director Benjamin Nolan, who covers
maritime sectors.
But "these are pretty astounding moves," he said. "There may
be a number of factors, but any one of them, you wouldn't
imagine it would have this kind of impact, and it shouldn't
extend itself to all sectors" of the shipping universe.
The industry has been struggling with global overcapacity
and sluggish trade. In the most visible sign of weakness, South
Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for bankruptcy
earlier this year. Its collapse led ports around the world to
deny service to its ships as vendors refused to unload cargo for
fear they would not be paid.
Shipping stocks' recent meteoric rise has attracted more
interest from short sellers. The shares are more expensive to
borrow as well, at 55.85 percent for DryShips, up 36.7
percentage points from Monday's close, for example.
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in
Chatham, New Jersey, said the rally concerned him.
"It's going on for days," he said. "If there is something
illegal going on here, where are the regulators?"
Saluzzi said some of the extreme trading was probably
exacerbated by the fact that many of these companies do not have
a big supply of shares.
DryShips, for instance, has a free float of 1.06 million
shares. On Tuesday, trades totaled 10 million.
Diana, which has a float of 5.77 million shares, already had
10.6 million traded before midday on Wednesday, compared with
4.8 million on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)