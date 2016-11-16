(New throughout, adds comments, details on short interest;
updates prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Nov 16 Shares of U.S. shipping
companies shot higher again on Wednesday, tripping various
volatility halts and raising questions over the reasons behind
their sharp rally following Republican Donald Trump's victory in
last week's presidential election.
The jump in share prices and unusually heavy trading volume
surprised even analysts who follow the stocks. DryShips Inc
is up a whopping 1,500 percent since the election, and
other companies also saw their share prices multiply. Some said
the gains were partly tied to optimism that commodity demand
would increase under Trump, who has pushed for more
infrastructure spending and promised to help the U.S. coal
industry.
Yet Trump also campaigned on an anti-trade stance, which
could actually hurt some companies in the shipping industry.
At the center of the rally has been DryShips, whose tankers
carry coal and other commodities. Its stock, which was halted
before the open on Wednesday and has not resumed trading yet, is
up about 1,500 percent since its close on the Nov. 8 Election
Day.
"The bigger bull-case scenario is that demand is actually
improving, as indicated by the resurgence in commodity prices,"
said Stifel Financial Corp director Benjamin Nolan, who covers
maritime sectors.
But "these are pretty astounding moves," he said. "There may
be a number of factors, but any one of them, you wouldn't
imagine it would have this kind of impact, and it shouldn't
extend itself to all sectors" of the shipping universe.
Shares of Diana Containerships Inc, Globus Maritime
Ltd and Pangaea Logistics Sol Ltd were also
halted for volatility on Wednesday multiple times due to the
outsized moves.
On Wednesday alone, Globus Maritime jumped 188.1 percent and
Diana Containerships gained 109.4 percent, both in heavy volume,
while Pangaea shares were up 8 percent. Safe Bulkers Inc
was up 15.2 percent, while Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
rose 50 percent.
Shipping shares had been under pressure as the industry
struggled with global overcapacity and sluggish global trade in
goods.
In the most visible sign of weakness, South Korea's top
container shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for
bankruptcy earlier this year.
NOT A SHORT SQUEEZE
Shipping stocks' recent meteoric rise has attracted interest
from short sellers, and some market watchers have speculated
that part of the rise could be the result of short sellers being
forced to cover their positions.
But analysts at S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm,
said that is not the case, at least for Dryships and some other
shares.
"Short squeeze ends up being the phrase that gets tossed
around when people don't know what else to say. When I look at
the data, what I see is shorts are getting bigger," said Ihor
Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners head of research.
DryShips' 130,700 shares being shorted make up less than
half a percent of the 31.1 million shares traded in the last
four days, Dusaniwsky said. "Even if all the open shorts covered
their positions, it would not have moved Dryships' price
significantly."
In a Nov. 10 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, DryShips said it was engaged in discussions with its
lenders for the restructuring of its bank facilities.
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in
Chatham, New Jersey, said the rally concerned him.
"It's going on for days," he said. "Where are the
regulators?"
A spokeswoman from the SEC declined to comment, while a
spokesman from Financial Industry Regulatory Authority had no
immediate comment.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Rodrigo Campos and David Gregorio)