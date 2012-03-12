* Suezmax rates helped by firmer activity

* Bunker fuel costs still eating into earnings

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, March 12 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route rose to their highest in six weeks on Monday, helped by firmer cargo activity from Asia.

But brokers said the market remained challenging due to a supply glut and bunker fuel costs, which were eating into earnings.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W57.75 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $21,558 a day when translated into average earnings and its highest level since Jan. 27, from W55.93 or $17,980 on Friday and W52.35 or $11,949 last Monday.

"After a relatively quiet end to February, activity picked up considerably last week with brokers counting close to 60 fixtures in the VLCC market, up from 45 the preceding week," Pareto Securities said.

Consultants MSI forecast Chinese crude imports to increase by 6 percent this year.

"Pressure on refiners, which continue to see heavy losses as a result of a high crude price and end-user price caps, and a cooling economy put some downside risk on this forecast," MSI said.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. They have stayed above $10,000 a day since Feb. 15.

"Fuelling costs remain extremely high, however," broker SSY said.

Tanker players said the outlook remained challenging, with downside risks for the sector given worries about the economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, are still to hit the global fleet.

Moody's said last week the crude tanker market could take up to 15 months to see a proper recovery.

"In the near term, tanker freight rates could see a positive momentum owing to escalating tension between European nations and Iran," said brokerage ICICIdirect.

"Over the longer term, crude oil tanker freight rates are expected to remain subdued owing to the oversupply of tonnage, with 11 percent of the present fleet expected to be delivered in 2012, which would handicap the market."

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W36.00 from W35.71 on Friday and W32.86 last Monday.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W110.50 on Monday, compared with W104.38 on Friday and W111.25 last Monday.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W90.00 or $22,741 a day from W89.42 or $21,856 a day on Friday and W75.96 or $10,264 a day last Monday.

"The suezmax market experienced a surge in rates driven primarily by a boost in activity out of West Africa, which helped to thin out the tonnage list. Activity was also strong in the Mediterranean," Cantor Fitzgerald said. (editing by Jane Baird)