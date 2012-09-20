* Overall outlook for VLCCs seen pressured

* Suezmax market seen steady

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Sept 20 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route were steady on Thursday with the market still struggling with a surplus of vessels, which was capping scope for gains.

Brokers said high bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W39.59 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$1,122 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W39.66 or -$1,437 on Wednesday and W39.88 or -$2,483 last Thursday.

"The VLCC market continues to limp along with charterers not particularly inclined to quicken the pace," broker Fearnleys said. "Chinese charterers are scheduling local tonnage for their requirements, whilst the supply of VLCCs in general, however, remains well above adequate."

Average earnings reached a record low level in late August of -$7,850 a day.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W26.89 from W27.04 on Wednesday and W27.36 last Thursday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

"The VLCC market has been heavily plagued since the financial crisis of 2008 with a gross oversupply of vessels in the market caused by the over-aggressive ordering of the past. Freight levels are now near absolute bottom levels," said George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek ship broker Intermodal. "The overcapacity issue will only continue to get worse."

INTERTANKO, an organisation whose members own the majority of the world's tanker fleet, said this week the state of the markets and rising costs were crucial issues facing firms.

"While independent owners acknowledged to have contributed to the problems by over-ordering, current market levels could actually endanger the supply chain element of safe, sustainable transportation of oil, products and chemicals," INTERTANKO said.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W57.46 or -$1,214 a day, from W57.42 or -$2,015 a day on Wednesday and W56.65 or -$3,104 a day last Thursday.

"The suezmax market in the Med/Black sea remained stable but with a positive undertone," Fearnleys said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W76.27 or $500 a day on Thursday, compared with W75.77 or -$405 day a day on Wednesday and W75.73 or -$923 a day last Thursday. (Editing by James Jukwey)