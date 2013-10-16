By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 16 Shifting trade patterns and
China's growing love affair with the car will help fuel an
increase in shipping costs for very large oil tankers, ship
brokers and owners said.
A rise in charter rates could help shipowners return to
profitability: earnings from very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
currently fail to cover ship operating costs.
Spot charter rates for a 300,000 deadweight tonne (dwt) VLCC
are around $10,000 per day, but operating costs including crew,
repair and maintenance plus insurance are around $12,300,
according to estimates from shipping consultant Drewry.
"Very big structural changes are coming with more long-haul
trades," said Nicolai Hansteen, senior shipping analyst at
Pareto Securities.
This will see more oil shipped on VLCCs from West Africa and
the Caribbean to China and the rest of Asia, he said.
While China has ramped up its imports of crude from West
Africa in the last few months, the shift in trade patterns "is a
story for next year", said Henry Curra, head of research at
shipbroker ACM Shipping in Singapore.
"Although with the return of Libyan crude exports and Iraq
coming out of maintenance, Nigeria is probably already looking
for Asian buyers to replace lost European demand for West Africa
barrels," Curra added.
Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade group BIMCO,
said China would be shopping around.
"This trend is here to stay, as China will avoid being too
dependent on a few suppliers. This is also a geopolitical game,
as China seeks to diversify its sources of imports," he said.
Imports could also favour sulphur-rich sour crude from
Venezuela and Colombia because refineries in China are geared to
processing sour crudes rather than sweet crudes from countries
such as Nigeria and Angola.
Around 25 million tonnes of crude oil was transported from
the Caribbean to Asia in 2010. That had doubled to around 50
million tonnes in 2012 and Hansteen said it was expected to
double again towards the end of this decade.
CHINA OFFSETS U.S.
U.S. imports have been falling since 2005 due to rising
domestic production and increased fuel efficiency.
"The increase in Chinese seaborne imports is effectively
making up for the decline in U.S. shipments," said Peter
Illingworth, managing director of the crude oil and LNG tanker
group at DVB Group Merchant Bank (Asia) in
Singapore.
"West Africa to China is now an established trade for
Chinese state-owned charterers, while Venezuela is in its
infancy with enormous increases planned by 2015," he said.
At 13,000 miles (20,900 km), the sailing distance and
transit time from Venezuela to China is double that from the
Arabian Gulf to China.
Around 40 VLCCs are committed to the West Africa-China oil
trade and this is expected to climb to 77 by 2017, Hansteen
said.
China's oil imports are set to climb to 7.9 million bpd in
2018 from 5.6 million bpd in 2012, based on figures from the
International Energy Agency. Consultancy Wood Mackenzie has
forecast it will overtake the United States as the world's
biggest crude importer by 2017.
Imports into the rest of Asia will also rise, Hansteen said,
to 17.6 million bpd in 2018 from 15.7 million bpd in 2012, using
IEA forecasts.
China's surge in oil imports is fuelled by increasing
vehicle ownership, Hansteen said. Vehicle sales grew 12.7 per
cent in the first nine months of this year compared with
January-September 2012, the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers said.
However, shipowners say there are still too many ultra-large
tankers in the market.
"Changing trade patterns will help, but it's getting the
fleet back to a sensible balance which will determine
prosperity," said Tim Huxley, chief executive of Wah Kwong
Maritime Transport Holdings, one of Hong Kong's biggest
independent owners of VLCCs.
"The lack of ordering in the past couple of years has
helped, but we still need more scrapping and a lot of resilience
from owners to try and get rates above break-even ... There is
certainly a bit more optimism about, but we need a bit more
justification for that optimism," he added.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)