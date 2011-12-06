SINGAPORE Dec 6 Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
and two other shipping companies are combining their supertanker
fleets to better compete in a difficult freight market, the
group said on Tuesday.
The four firms, which also include Singapore-based shipping
firms Samco Shipholding and Ocean Tankers, will pool together a
spot market fleet of around 50 very large crude carriers with
operations due to begin on Feb. 1.
The move comes as crude oil tanker owners struggle with
overcapacity, low freight rates and high bunker fuel prices.
"The flexibility of a large, young and reliable fleet
ensures that the VLCC pool can, at all times, offer relevant
vessels of the highest standard to cater for our customers'
needs for safe and environmentally-friendly marine
transportation," the group said in statement.
The average age of the group's fleet will be three years.
The group, which will have offices in Singapore, Copenhagen
and New York, will look to match similar industry pools like the
Tankers International VLCC Pool, which has been relatively
successful in helping members survive through the market
downturn, traders said.
Non-pool member General Maritime Corp. filed for bankruptcy
protection last month, the latest player to be hit by the glut
of ships ordered when times were good.
The world's largest independent global oil tanker operator,
Frontline, announced on Tuesday it would split in two
and has renegotiated lower charter rates in an attempt to secure
its future.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)