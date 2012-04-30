* Transatlantic rates capped by softer sentiment
* LR market seen supported for now
LONDON, April 30 Tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Monday,
with firmer Asian naphtha demand in recent days helping to
support the smaller segment of the long range market.
Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle
East Gulf to Japan route stood at 95.95 in the Worldscale
measure of freight rates on Monday from W96.05 on Friday and
W97.36 last Monday.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W125.00 on Monday, from
W125.00 on Friday and W125.21 last Monday.
Brokers said after months of weak earnings, the LR1 route
had seen strength over the past two weeks.
"Product tankers rates for larger LR1 vessels have seen the
first meaningful increase in seven months, driven by a surge in
naphtha fixtures from Asian ethylene producers and the growing
Chinese petrochemical demand," Morgan Stanley said on Monday.
"While the near-term outlook for naphtha trade is unclear as
Asian industrial production growth remains uncertain, LR1 demand
could continue to improve driven by regional imbalances in
middle distillates."
Brokerage Poten & Partners said the LR1 sector had suffered
from brisk fleet growth, rising by 7.9 percent during 2011,
slowing Asian industrial production growth limiting
petrochemical naphtha demand and not enough arbitrage
opportunities.
"Although the naphtha trades have been critical to LR
demand, other regional product imbalances, particularly in
mid-distillates, could drive LR1 demand during the next several
years," it added.
Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes
from Rotterdam to New York moved to W134.58, or $6,642 a day
when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W133.96 or
$6,549 a day on Friday and W134.79 or $7,018 a day last Monday.
"Generally soft sentiment amongst the key Atlantic clean
trades impacted negatively on the continent market, despite
reasonably well-balanced tonnage and decent levels of activity,"
broker SSY said.
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then.
In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on
a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire.
Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.
"We have a long-term positive view on the product tankers
market due to a favourable supply/demand balance and expect
rates to recover from current low levels," Pareto Securities
said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W136.39 on Monday versus W135.56 on
Friday and W133.61 last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)