* Transatlantic rates capped by softer sentiment

* LR market seen supported for now

LONDON, April 30 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Monday, with firmer Asian naphtha demand in recent days helping to support the smaller segment of the long range market.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route stood at 95.95 in the Worldscale measure of freight rates on Monday from W96.05 on Friday and W97.36 last Monday.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W125.00 on Monday, from W125.00 on Friday and W125.21 last Monday.

Brokers said after months of weak earnings, the LR1 route had seen strength over the past two weeks.

"Product tankers rates for larger LR1 vessels have seen the first meaningful increase in seven months, driven by a surge in naphtha fixtures from Asian ethylene producers and the growing Chinese petrochemical demand," Morgan Stanley said on Monday.

"While the near-term outlook for naphtha trade is unclear as Asian industrial production growth remains uncertain, LR1 demand could continue to improve driven by regional imbalances in middle distillates."

Brokerage Poten & Partners said the LR1 sector had suffered from brisk fleet growth, rising by 7.9 percent during 2011, slowing Asian industrial production growth limiting petrochemical naphtha demand and not enough arbitrage opportunities.

"Although the naphtha trades have been critical to LR demand, other regional product imbalances, particularly in mid-distillates, could drive LR1 demand during the next several years," it added.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved to W134.58, or $6,642 a day when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W133.96 or $6,549 a day on Friday and W134.79 or $7,018 a day last Monday.

"Generally soft sentiment amongst the key Atlantic clean trades impacted negatively on the continent market, despite reasonably well-balanced tonnage and decent levels of activity," broker SSY said.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.

"We have a long-term positive view on the product tankers market due to a favourable supply/demand balance and expect rates to recover from current low levels," Pareto Securities said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W136.39 on Monday versus W135.56 on Friday and W133.61 last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)