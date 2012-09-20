* Transatlantic market seeing firm sentiment
* LR1 market seen pressured
LONDON, Sept 20 Clean tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were mixed on Thursday
with healthy demand and tight vessel supply helping to send
earnings in the transatlantic market to their highest in nearly
a month.
Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes
from Rotterdam to New York were at W146.67, or $10,854 a day
when translated into average earnings, compared with W138.75 or
$8,877 a day on Wednesday and W128.54 or $6,295 a day last
Thursday. Rates were at their highest since Aug. 20.
"MR product carriers in the Atlantic Basin have continued to
see higher activity levels," Dahlman Rose & Co said on Thursday.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees.
Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
"A shortage of available tonnage and influx of cargoes to
West Africa really lit the fire and pushed rates higher towards
W140 for the UK Continent to the U.S. Atlantic Coast," broker
Fearnleys said. "There is a decidedly bullish sentiment on the
Continent."
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W95.23 on Thursday in
the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $6,572 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W138.75 on Wednesday or
$8,877 a day and W95.55 or $5,687 a day last Thursday. In July
rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W112.08 on Thursday, from
W113.50 on Wednesday and W117.14 last Thursday.
"This week LR1 owners are the ones really suffering - rates
fell almost W10 points," Fearnleys said. "We don't think it's
going to stop here, with much less activity and building
position list we think rates can reach W105 next week."
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W151.11 on Thursday, versus W145.00 on
Wednesday and W137.50 last Thursday.
