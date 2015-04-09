(Refiles to fix formatting)
By Libby George and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, April 9 The rapid growth of mega
refineries is prompting a new class of oil products
supertankers, mirroring an earlier revolution in crude oil
shipping, as traders look for scale that was previously not
economically viable.
In the early 1970s, ships capable of carrying 2 million
barrels of crude oil were built to mitigate disruptions from the
closure of the Suez Canal and to meet growing global demand.
Now, the products trade is spurring similar innovation.
As the Middle East and U.S. Gulf Coast transform into
refining hubs, traders require ever-larger tankers to move oil
products such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to Europe,
Asia and Latin America.
Vessels previously used for crude are starting to carry
products instead and new vessels are being purpose-built to
carry larger quantities of oil products more efficiently.
Trading powerhouses such as Vitol, Total and Shell
have already booked vessels that can carry as much as 1
million barrels - more than three times the typical size for oil
products - to criss-cross the globe, sailing from the Middle
East to Ecuador, Morocco to Japan and back again.
Just one of these tankers can carry enough to meet a fifth
of Europe's daily diesel consumption.
"As the scope of the product market grows, so does the
complexity ... and that creates demand for tankers," said
Anthony Gurnee, chief executive of Ardmore Shipping Corp
, which operates a fleet of smaller products tankers.
"If you think back to the early 1950s, a supertanker was
27,000 deadweight (tonnes). Clearly over time, the scale
evolves."
Modern 2 million barrel vessels are between 160,000-320,000
dwt.
Previously, refineries were close to buyers, leading traders
to ferry oil products to consumers in ships carrying as little
as 40,000 barrels. Those refineries were generally no bigger
than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), so it would take days to
produce enough to fill a million-barrel vessel.
New refineries are transforming the picture: India's
Jamnagar complex, owned by Reliance, can process more than 1.2
million bpd of crude, and two new Saudi units - Satorp and Yanbu
- together process 800,000 bpd.
Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company is doubling the Ruwais
refinery capacity to more than 800,000 bpd, while Kuwait
National Petroleum Co is investing $40 billion to double output
to more than 1.5 million bpd.
Kuwait-headquartered Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport
Company, in which Kuwait's government has a stake, has ordered
two tankers for delivery in 2017 with options for a further two,
data from maritime analysis firm VesselsValue.com showed.
These projects are capturing the attention of those aware
that the refinery additions also mean less crude oil trading.
"We think products are going to be at the fore," David Fyfe,
head of market research and analysis with trading firm Gunvor,
told an industry conference earlier this year.
The products supertankers - suezmaxes which can carry up to
1 million barrels - emerged nearly a decade ago, but slowly.
There are now at least 11 in circulation and trading and
shipping sources said their number could increase quickly as
traders maximise efficiency.
Two of the supertankers already operating have caught the
eye of traders by moving naphtha in particular more economically
and efficiently. That helps to override reticence to book
vessels which are too large for many ports, requiring transfers
via bigger ports into smaller vessels.
Vitol recently booked the Novo supertanker to carry naphtha
from Ruwais to Asia, and traders said such vessels could also
help carry U.S. condensates.
"The Novo and the Odessa have been quite successful," one
trader said. "They won't fit in many places, although it is
enough to benefit from economies of scale savings."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)