* Key pipeline resumes some service, oil tankers discharge
* U.S. govt waives tanker restrictions
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Nov 2 Rates for tankers carrying oil
products to the U.S. Northeast rocketed to a more than four-year
high on Friday after Sandy disrupted domestic fuel transport
networks, prompting demand for supplies from other areas.
Operations of storage tanks and pipelines were constrained
across the New York Harbor network, and two New Jersey
refineries were shut, with reports of severe damage at one.
Average earnings for oil products tankers carrying 38,000
tonne cargoes from the Caribbean to the U.S. Northeast soared on
Friday to $24,651 a day, up $10,296 a day from Thursday and at
their highest since July 2008, Baltic Exchange data showed.
Shipping sources said there was growing speculation that
tankers could be re-fixed for East Coast destinations after
being booked to other destinations to meet the supply tightness.
"There is a lot of enquiry out there. Whether it translates
into fixtures remains to be seen at the moment," one ship
industry source said.
The U.S. government waived the Jones Act, which bars
foreign-flagged vessels from carrying fuel between U.S. ports,
to help boost supplies from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.
Tankers from other destinations will not arrive for a week,
however, and can not discharge their cargoes if power supplies
at ports remain a problem.
Average earnings on the TC14 U.S. Gulf to European continent
soared to a record high on Friday of $17,886 a day from $5,537 a
day from Thursday.
"The rates on the UK (and European) Continent-U.S. Gulf
route are soaring on the lack of tonnage in the U.S. Gulf
Caribbean area," another industry source said.
Analysts said the surge in rates came as supply had already
tightened due to firmer cargo activity in the European,
Mediterranean and Asian markets.
"This is the first time since 2008 that the three main
trading regions, USG, Europe, Far East, are trading in high
volume and at higher rates," Dahlman Rose & Co said on Friday.
With power still out at many ports and gasoline stations in
the U.S. Northeast, it was unclear how much fuel was needed
immediately and how quickly it could get to customers.
"Seasonal refinery turnarounds in Europe supported the
diesel arbitrage from the U.S. Gulf, but refiners are now coming
back to work, so brokers thought the strong TC14 rates may be
temporary," analyst Frode Morkedal with RS Platou Markets said
on Friday.
"That said, a tight inventory situation on both sides of the
Atlantic is prone to create volatility in MR rates in the coming
months."
(editing by Jane Baird)