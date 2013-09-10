* Shipping industry in fifth year of a deep downturn
* Dry bulk shipping rates hit near two-year highs
* China demand for iron ore pushing up the rates
* Bunker fuel costs rising on Middle East tensions
* Recovery tempered by glut in vessels
By Jonathan Saul and Keith Wallis
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 10 While a glut of
vessels is keeping shipping rates well below their pre-crisis
peaks, the cost of shipping industrial commodities hit near
two-year highs in recent days, helped by Chinese demand for iron
ore and growing political risks.
The shipping industry is now in the fifth year of a deep
downturn after firms ordered large numbers of new vessels
between 2007 and 2009, just as the global economy hit the
buffers.
But average earnings for capesize ships, among the biggest
dry bulk ships used to transport commodities such as coal and
iron ore, have spiked to their highest levels since December
2011, reaching nearly $30,000 a day.
That is a long way from their peak of $233,988 a day in June
2008, but also substantially above a record low since 2008 of
just over $2,000 a day, which is barely a fifth of the operating
costs for a capesize ship.
The rise in rates has mainly been driven by healthy bookings
in recent weeks from China for iron ore, used to make steel.
"While the capesize market has benefited greatly from strong
demand for imported iron ore cargoes from Chinese buyers,
panamax, supramax, and handysize (smaller ship) rates have been
aided by a moderate amount of coal, grain, and mineral cargoes
surfacing in the market recently," said Jeffrey Landsberg of
commodities consultancy Commodore Research.
"We do not expect this to be a full-blown recovery for
capesizes or for the entire dry bulk segment, but we see windows
of opportunity presenting themselves to owners becoming more
common," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade
association BIMCO. "The fundamental balance is improving almost
by the day. But we are coming from a very low point."
The Baltic dry freight index, which gauges the cost
of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain,
touched 1,541 points this week, its highest since January 2012,
and more than double its record low of 647 in early February.
MIDEAST TENSIONS
Political turmoil in the Middle East is also having an
impact on shipping costs.
An attack on a container ship in the Suez Canal and growing
turmoil in Egypt in recent months has focused attention on the
possibility that vessels might opt to take the longer and
costlier route around the Cape of Good Hope.
The 192-kilometre (120 mile) Suez waterway, the quickest sea
route between Asia and Europe, is especially used by container
ships but also by dry bulk vessels carrying cargoes including
grain.
"I do believe the Egyptian authorities are very aware of the
importance of keeping the Suez open and safe for the sake of
their own economy, and they will do their utmost to keep it as
such," said Marc Pauchet, lead dry bulk analyst with broker ACM
Shipping.
Even so, shipping fuel costs are on the rise.
"Bunker fuel prices have increased in response to tensions
in the Middle East," said Peter Norfolk, research director with
ship broker FIS. "There has been some scrambling to cover
against further rises."
Such tensions have helped to drive hedging activity by ship
owners and others on freight derivatives contracts. The
instruments enable investors to take positions on freight rates
at a point in the future.
SHIPS WITH EVERYTHING
The weaker market conditions have, however, offered
opportunities to buy ships more cheaply, which has lured some in
recent months to place orders or pick up older vessels in
anticipation of recovery, which is tempering any talk of a new
dawn for the industry.
"The restocking may last for a couple of weeks, and with
finished steel prices lacklustre, I am not very optimistic this
uptick will be sustained as newbuilding (ship) deliveries and
orders are still fairly much a concern," said Tan Chin Hee,
executive director of leading dry bulk ship owner Pacific
Carriers.
Khalid Hashim, managing director of Precious Shipping, one
of Thailand's largest dry cargo ship owners, said a dry bulk
market recovery "could take more solid root" in the first and
second quarters of next year, "if the current (level of) imports
of iron ore into China continues at this breakneck speed".
Companies that have placed orders or acquired dry bulk
vessels in recent months include U.S. agribusiness company
Cargill and Norway's Golden Ocean, the bulk
shipping arm of billionaire magnate John Fredriksen's business
empire.
"We do not expect a proper sustained recovery to settle in
before the second half of 2014," said ACM's Pauchet.
"By then, whether the world economy has gone back on a
structural growth path or carried on stuttering, a large chunk
of the current orderbook will have left shipyards and deliveries
will start slowing. That is, if owners don't start an ordering
frenzy again, of course."
(Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Will Waterman)