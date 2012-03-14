(Corrects to Wednesday from Thursday in lead paragraph)
COPENHAGEN, March 14 Transpacific
container shipping companies have recommended a further freight
rate rise of $400 per 40-foot unit (FEU) to take effect on April
15, their organisation, the Transpacific Stabilization
Agreement (TSA), said on Wednesday.
The increase comes just ahead of a previously announced May
1 recommended increase of $500 per FEU for U.S. West Coast cargo
and $700 per FEU for all other shipments, the Oakland,
California-based TSA said in a statement.
"The recommendation reaffirms the resolve of transpacific
container lines to improve Asia-U.S. market rates as they move
forward in a new round of contract talks with customers," the
TSA said.
The TSA's members include Denmark's Maersk Line,
privately owned Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC), French privately held CMA CGM, China's COSCO,
Korea's Hanjin Shipping, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine
, and several others.
The TSA calls itself a research and discussion forum of
major container shipping lines serving the trade from Asia to
ports and inland points in the United States.
(Reporting by John Acher)