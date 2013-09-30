Sept 30 Crude oil shipments from the Port of
Victoria in south Texas hit a record of over 60,000 barrels per
day in August, the port director said on Monday, as more Eagle
Ford shippers turn to coastal barges to move oil beyond Houston.
Nearly 1.9 million barrels left Victoria last month, an
average of 60,357 barrels per day (bpd) and a rise of nearly 10
percent from July's 55,000 bpd average, said Jennifer Stastny,
executive director of the port. She also said that September
"started off very strong."
The barges, which carry an average of 30,000 barrels, head
east along the inland Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) to
refineries in Texas and Louisiana. Over 70 barges loaded at
Victoria in August.
Steadily rising crude oil production in the nearby Eagle
Ford shale basin, around 30 miles (48 km) south of the port, has
boosted Victoria's shipments. Daily output topped 600,000 bpd in
the first six months of 2013, nearly five times average daily
production in 2011, according to the Railroad Commission of
Texas. The oil is currently trucked in to Victoria from the
Eagle Ford field.
Shipping by barge allows oil companies to keep their barrels
"sovereign," or unmixed with other grades that flow through
pipelines, Stastny said.
"There's more interest because (energy companies) are
realizing, 'Hey, we don't have to be captive to the pipeline. We
can control our own destiny by putting this on the barges and
shipping directly to refineries,'" she said.
The larger port of Corpus Christi, around 100 miles to the
south of Victoria, sends out over 100,000 bpd of crude onto the
GIWW, a port official said. In August, 495 barge shipments left
Corpus Christi, about 85 percent of which were crude oil, a rise
of over 10 percent from 446 in July.
Total outbound barrels from Corpus Christi, including on
tankers and coastal barges, averaged 367,535 per day in August.
The smaller port of Victoria can handle up to 90,000 bpd,
and is adding two new loading slots to bring total capacity up
to 150,000 bpd by January 2014, Stastny said.
The first barge of crude oil shipped from Victoria in May
2011. Three midstream companies, GulfMark Energy Inc, Texas Flow
Tankage LLC, and Eagle Ford Field Services LLC, (a division of
GeoSouthern Energy Corp) lease space at Victoria, where they
provide storage and terminal services to oil majors including BP
, Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips.
The increased shipments have translated to more revenues for
the port, which receives 8 cents per barrel shipped, as well as
docking and other fees.