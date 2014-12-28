(Adds details, updates toll of dead and missing)
ROME Dec 28 Two people drowned and four were
missing at sea and feared dead after two merchant ships collided
in rough seas off the Italian coast on Sunday, Italian officials
said.
A Turkish ship with 11 crew members sank after the collision
with a vessel carrying a Belize flag in poor visibility a mile
from the Italian Adriatic port of Ravenna, a coastguard official
said.
The mayor of Ravenna Fabrizio Matteucci said on Italian
state television that the dead and missing were all Turkish men
from the ship Gokbel which sank after the collision with the
Belize-flagged Lady Aziza at around 0800 GMT.
"There are two victims and four missing," he said, adding
that he had received the latest information from the coastguard
leading the rescue operation, which was hampered by
"prohibitive" sea conditions and fog.
The names of the dead and missing have not been released.
Earlier on Sunday the coastguard said one person was dead
and two missing, and they were trying to save four people they
had located in the sea.
Five members of the Turkish ship have been rescued and are
in good condition and there were no casualties among the crew of
the other ship, Matteucci said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Dominic Evans)