NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - Investors piled into the debut
bond from Shire this week, ignoring some clear warning signals
that the drugmaker's deal might have offered a little bit less
than meets the eye.
For months, the buyside has seemed to have more cash than it
knows what to do with, a scenario that has propelled the US
high-grade primary to issuance record after issuance record.
But Shire's deal raised eyebrows even in a market that takes
every trade's success for granted, easily crossing the line
despite the company's debt plans appearing rather optimistic.
The US$12.1bn trade amassed a US$28.5bn order book, even as
analysts were noting that Shire's debt-to-Ebitda ratio had
jumped from less than one time to more than seven times in 12
months.
Analysts at GimmeCredit were fairly blunt in their
appraisal.
"We do not believe the new issue offered sufficient spread
to reward investors for taking these risks," they said. "It's a
total shot in the dark."
FEELING A BIT TIGHT
Proceeds will help finance Shire's US$32bn hostile takeover
of rival Baxalta, and some of the buyside demand could be put
down to investor appetite for all things pharma.
But Shire, hovering just above junk territory with its
Baa3/BBB- ratings, managed to get the deal away at extremely
tight levels, with a weighted average coupon of just 2.59%.
The four-part deal comprised 1.90% 2019s, 2.40% 2021s,
2.875% 2023s and 3.20% 2026s that priced at Treasuries plus
100bp, 120bp, 135bp and 150bp, respectively.
Leads were able to tighten up to 30bp on some tranches from
the top of the IPT range and ultimately landed the deal flat to
the curve.
For a debut issuer walking the border of junk - and one with
significant leverage levels to boot - the result was nothing
short of extraordinary.
Many investors were clearly unfazed by, or uninterested in,
any discussion of trouble.
"We just reduced our potential exposure," said one investor
who had to settle for a smaller than expected allocation given
the surge of demand.
"But it's good to have some Shire bonds."
The secondary market did not entirely agree with that
assessment, as the new 2026s were trading flat at 150bp on
Friday, according to data from MarketAxess.
CHILL PILL
Shire has been on a US$50bn acquisition frenzy over the past
three years, snapping up Dyax, NPS and ViroPharma in addition to
its headline-grabbing purchase of Baxalta.
The buying spree has given the pharma giant a vast arsenal
of potentially successful drugs that could spell market
domination for years to come.
But the push to expand has driven up leverage to a point
that many in the market doubt the company can live up to its
ambitious deleveraging targets.
Shire says not to worry, promising that it will get leverage
down to two to three times by the end of 2017. Many find that
unrealistic.
"Maybe they can reach that [leverage goal] in 2018," said
Michael Zbinovec, senior director at Morningstar. "We're a bit
more skeptical."
Carol Levenson, an analyst at GimmeCredit, said that on a
trailing 12-month basis, the company's debt had risen by June 30
from just US$2.3bn to US$24bn after buying Baxalta and Dyax.
Levenson accused the ratings agencies of giving Shire a
"free pass" and said that she saw gross leverage at best being
cut to around 2.5 times - and that is not until 2018.
She said the new bonds were likely to underperform debt from
other credits in the sector such as Teva, which raised US$15bn
through a six-part bond in July to fund its acquisition of
Actavis.
"Its lack of a track record with regard to debt reduction
weighs heavily in our analysis of relative value," she said.
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Paul
Kilby)