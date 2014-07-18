BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
July 18 Shire Plc :
* Shire delivers record quarterly revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads up 42 pct
* Non-GAAP operating income up 32 percent $630 million
* Q2 total revenues 1,502 million, up +20 pct
* "We are increasing our guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads to low-to-mid thirty percent growth for full year 2014 (previous guidance: mid-to-high twenty percent growth)
* Continue to expect royalties and other revenues to be 10-15 pct lower than 2013
* Now expect to see high teens product sales growth for full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock