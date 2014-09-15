BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into third amendment
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015
Sept 15 Shire Plc
* Acceptance for filing with priority review of supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) capsules (CII) for adults with binge eating disorder
* FDA is expected to provide a decision in February 2015, based on anticipated prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date
* Vyvanse should only be used to treat ADHD
* Shire is seeking approval for Vyvanse as a treatment option for adults with BED
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd have expressed interest in a buyout of the controlling stake that two families have in Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA , two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.