CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
LONDON Oct 15 Shire Plc
* Statement re: waiver of notice of abbvie's board meeting
* Has agreed to waive requirement for three business days' notice for abbvie's board to meet to consider its recommendation of offer for shire
* In order to allow period of uncertainty for its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders to be reduced
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico