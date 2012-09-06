Fitch Assigns Ratings to Tenet's Refinancing Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) $1.9 billion senior secured first-lien notes, and a 'B-/RR5' rating to each of Tenet's $1.4 billion senior secured second-lien notes and $500 million senior unsecured notes issues. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and to pay related fees and expenses. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.5 b