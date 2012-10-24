BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
LONDON Oct 24 Shire PLC : * Enters into novel research collaboration with Italy-based Telethon's
Institute of genetics and medicine * Alliance will facilitate research on 13 rare diseases, has potential to add
candidates into shire's early stage pipeline * Under the terms of the agreement, Shire will provide $22 million (EUR17
million) funding over five years
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.